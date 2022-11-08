More Than 100 Goats And Jerry The Emu Need 'Special' New Homes, MSPCA Says

The MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen is calling on some "very special" adopters to find homes for some very special pets.

The organization announced Thursday, Aug. 11 that over 100 goats need new homes after they were rescued from a Dighton property in January.

The goats, along with an adult mustang and emu, were seized after their previous owner failed to pay a $100,000 security that covered caring for animals from cruelty cases, the MSPCA said. The owner, whose identity is not being release, is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

At the time of the seizure, 12 does were pregnant and 29 baby goats have been born since, the MSPCA said. In addition, several goats tested positive for several common diseases before they arrived at Nevins Farm, the MSPCA said.

While those diseases have not appeared to spread among the group, the organization is hoping to place the goats in properties in which they will be the only ones or can be housed separately.

“The sheer number of animals [in this case] and significance of their medical needs have stretched all of our space and staff resources to the max," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. "Those challenges are worth it knowing that we are able to find them new loving homes."

The mustang has been transferred to a non-profit animal welfare organization in Maine and the emu, named Jerry, is up for adoption. Jerry has proven himself to be quite the character and needs a home with other companion animals, the MSPCA said.

“One of the cutest things about Jerry is that he’s already lived with some goat friends, and he seems to really love them,” said Rachel Diersen, assistant manager, equine and farm animals at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.

While it'll be sad to break up the flock, the MSPCA hopes each animal will find a space for them to live out happy and healthy lives. Those interested in adopting can visit the MSPCA's website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.