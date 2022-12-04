Duo Facing Charges For Alleged Kidnapping Death Of 37-Year-Old Man In Lowell

Two people have been charged in connection with the kidnapping death of a 37-year-old man in the Merrimack Valley, authorities said.

Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both of Lowell, were charged for allegedly holding the man against his will at their Coburn Street home, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office reports.

The man's body was found after police were called the home for a well-being check on Friday, Dec. 2, the office reports. Investigation suggests the man was restrained at some point.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident, which is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to the office. The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the man, whose identity has yet to be released.

Burke and Perry will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

