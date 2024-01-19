Michael Belous, 24, was arrested after his mom Elena Vainer, 51, of Reading, was found barely breathing and beaten shortly before 1 a.m. at his condo on Middlesex Street on July 17, 2023, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

Belous was charged with assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Officers and paramedics found Vainer suffering from severe head, face, arm, and neck injuries as well as injuries to Belous’ hands.

She was visiting her son at his Lowell apartment when a fight broke out and he beat her severely, investigators revealed.

Surveillance video showed that Belous and Vainer were the only ones at the home at that time.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma and mechanical asphyxia, an autopsy report revealed.

A GoFundMe was created to help with funeral expenses and has garnered more than $12,000 of its $30,000 goal as of Friday, Jan. 19.

Belous appeared in Middlesex Superior Court on the upgraded murder charge and was held without bail.

His next court hearing is on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The Lowell and state police are investigating.

