Medford Among The Fastest-Growing Large Cities In The Country, Data Shows

Medford was listed at number 15 on the Bureau's list of the Fastest-Growing Large Cities in the United States, which was released on Thursday, May 18.

According to the study, Medford's population grew by 5.2 percent from July 2021 to July 2022. The Boston suburb was also the only city in the Northeast to make the list.

A full list of the top 15 fasted-growing large cities can be found below:

Click here to see the full report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.