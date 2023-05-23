Fair 63°

Medford Among The Fastest-Growing Large Cities In The Country, Data Shows

Data released by the US Census Bureau revealed that nine of the nation’s 15 fastest-growing large cities were in the South, but one Massachusetts municipality just barely made the cut.

Medford
David Cifarelli
Medford was listed at number 15 on the Bureau's list of the Fastest-Growing Large Cities in the United States, which was released on Thursday, May 18.

According to the study, Medford's population grew by 5.2 percent from July 2021 to July 2022. The Boston suburb was also the only city in the Northeast to make the list. 

A full list of the top 15 fasted-growing large cities can be found below: 

Click here to see the full report. 

