Man With Semi-Automatic Gun Robs Store In Tewksbury, Video Shows

Surveillance footage shows the man, who is described to be in his mid-20s, running into Andy’s Convenience store on Woburn Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

He pulled out a Tec9-style gun with an extended magazine and demanded money and other items from the cashier, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

The man ran across Woburn Street and into a wooded area.

He is seen on surveillance videos wearing a black sweatshirt with white strings black pants, a navy blue backpack, and white and black Nike sneakers with an orange or red swoosh, police said.

The Massachusetts Assault Weapons Ban blocks the sale of some semi-automatic guns, including the Tec-9 and other variants.

Tewksbury police are investigating, and ask anyone with information about the incident to call 978-851-7373, or email tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

