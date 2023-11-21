Fair 37°

Man With Semi-Automatic Gun Robs Store In Tewksbury, Video Shows

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who they say robbed a convenience store armed with a large-capacity gun in Tewksbury earlier this week.

<p>Surveillance video shows a suspect who robbed Andy’s Convenience, 420 Woburn St., in Tewksbury, on Sunday night.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Tewksbury Police Department
Surveillance footage shows the man, who is described to be in his mid-20s, running into Andy’s Convenience store on Woburn Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

He pulled out a Tec9-style gun with an extended magazine and demanded money and other items from the cashier, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

The man ran across Woburn Street and into a wooded area.

He is seen on surveillance videos wearing a black sweatshirt with white strings black pants, a navy blue backpack, and white and black Nike sneakers with an orange or red swoosh, police said.

The Massachusetts Assault Weapons Ban blocks the sale of some semi-automatic guns, including the Tec-9 and other variants.

Tewksbury police are investigating, and ask anyone with information about the incident to call 978-851-7373, or email tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

