Man Wanted In Fatal NH Shooting Leaps From Balcony To Balcony To Escape Police In Malden: Cops

Giovanne Morris, 31, is accused of gunning down Carlos Rodriguez, 42, outside the Red Arrow Diner after 1 a.m. on Nov. 18, Massachusetts State Police said.

Rodriguez died from his injuries later that day, the New Hampshire Department of Justice said.

When police located Morris in Malden, he ran to the fifth-floor balcony and jumped to the balcony of the apartment next door, where he eventually surrendered, authorities said.

Morris is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and he was set to appear in Malden District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to the DOJ.

Carlos Rodriguez's family set up a GoFundMe that has raised more than $2,000 of its $14,000 goal.

“His life was tragically taken away by homicide. A man who was a great FATHER, BROTHER, NEPHEW, SON, and FRIEND is no longer here with us. We Ask anyone who can help My family raise this money so he can rest peacefully.”

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department’s Detective Unit at (603) 668-8711.

