Man Stabbed While Going For Walk In Weston By 2 Attackers: Police

The 30-year-old man was stabbed in his lower abdomen before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the area behind 133 Boston Post Road, according to the Weston Police Department.

Weston Fire and Rescue provided medical aid and then took him to a Boston hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbed man told officials that he was walking along the rail trail when two people he did not know approached him and demanded his things. At some point, the victim said, he realized he had been stabbed.

Two passing people found him and called 911.

Police ask that anyone with information about the stabbing call the Detective Division of the Weston Police Department at (781) 786-6200.

