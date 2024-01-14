Man Killed In Billerica Crash Along Route 129

The crash happened at the intersection of Salem Road (Route 129) and Gray Street just after noon, Billerica police said. Police did not release the man's name.

There was a driver and passenger in each car, two people were OK and didn't require medical treatment, while the other two were rushed to Lowell General Hospital, where the man died, Billerica police said. Authorities did not release any information on the other person or their condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Billerica Police at 978-671-0900.

