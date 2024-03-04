Man Accused Of Kidnapping Girls At Hudson Church

Michael Gadomski, 61, is charged with kidnapping a child, assault, and disorderly conduct from the alleged Saturday, March 2, incident, Hudson police said.

Police were called to a church on Marlborough Street around 12:30 p.m. after Gadomski had followed two girls into the bathroom and would not let them leave, authorities said.

Gadomski has engaged in similar behavior with these girls in the past, Hudson police said. They were not harmed.

“I applaud these individuals for reporting this incident and for their bravery during this process,” said Hudson Police Chief Richard DiPersio. “I would also like to commend our officers for their professionalism in helping to keep our community safe.”

