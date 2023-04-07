Brewing Company Taps Somerville For New Taproom

A Somerville beer business has been brewing cans of ales, pilsners, and IPAs since 2012, but finally set down roots with a new brick-and-mortar taproom.

Portico Brewing is celebrating its new space at 101 South Street in Somerville’s Boynton Yards with a grand opening event scheduled for Saturday, April 15, according to the brewery's Facebook page.

The brewery has already soft-launched the taproom, but the grand opening celebration will officially mark the occasion and include new beer, music, games, and giveaways.

Among the brewery's alcoholic offerings are a Belgian ale called "Fuzzy Logic," an amber ale called "Chroma," and an IPA called "Gradual Diagonal." Other offered styles of beer include scotch ale, pilsner, and APA.

The taproom's kitchen will offer Detroit-style pizzas, subs, and salads through a partnership with Johnny Pomodoro of Charlestown.

Classic deli options include an Italian sub served with is a classic mix of mortadella, salami, capicola, crispy prosciutto, provolone, shaved lettuce, confit tomato, hot peppers, and zesty Italian vinegar. The pizza is tray-style and made with house baked crusts, pomodoro sauce, and cheese.

The brewery's atmosphere is enhanced with mural-clad walls designed especially for the brewery.

The physical space has been a long-term goal for the brewery, which started with only one beer and one draft account, according to its website.

