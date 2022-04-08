'Bar Rescue' Host Jon Taffer Opening First Taffer's Tavern Location In Watertown

A Paramount food star is raising the bar by bringing his restaurant chain to the Bay State.

Jon Taffer, host of "Bar Rescue," is bringing Taffer's Tavern to the Boston area with a new location at Arsenal Yards in Watertown later this summer.

The spot will be Taffer's second franchise location, with a third opening in Washington DC around the same time. The original Taffer's Tavern is located in Alpharetta, Ga.

“Boston is home to some of the first bars and taverns in the country and has a rich tradition of discerning taste," Taffer said in a statement according to Boston25. "We are looking forward to welcoming the community in to experience the Tavern and to create lasting memories.”

A self-proclaimed "quintessential pub," Taffer's Tavern prides itself for its "excellent customer service and the highest safety standards in the industry," the franchise said online. Taffer's menu features a wide array of signature cocktails, hearty plates, burgers and handhelds, flatbreads and more.

Each location exhibits an old-worldly charm that makes guests feel "relaxed and welcomed visit after visit." This is something that will be evident in the Watertown location as well.

“After witnessing the Taffer’s Tavern Watertown construction progress firsthand, I can already envision the ways our restaurant will serve as a warm and welcoming destination for the Watertown community,” said Taffer according to RestaurantNews.com. “As the grand opening date inches closer, I could not be more excited to bring Taffer’s Tavern to an area with such a unique history, energetic atmosphere and dynamic food scene.”

Taffer's Tavern will overlook Bond Square and join an eclectic lineup of restaurants, shops, hotels and residential areas that also border Arsenal Park and the Charles River. Arsenal Yards is anticipating several new additions later this year and in 2023 as well, FRS Magazine reports.

The grand opening is slated for Aug. 31. More information including reservations can be found online.

