Joshua Barreau, 23, was charged in Cambridge District Court with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to authorities.

Cambridge police arrived at The Halal Guys at 15 White St. on Jan. 4, shortly after 7:30 p.m., to find two people with stab wounds outside of the restaurant.

The man, later identified as Barreau, ran off into the MBTA Porter Square train station after the incident and threw away the knife used in the stabbings.

The knife was later found, and the two people who were stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Barreau was arrested at Hanover and Surface Road in Boston at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 24, after a surveillance image of him was released to the public.

He was arraigned on Friday, Jan. 26, and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, the Boston Globe reported.

Bearreau was held on $10,000 bail, and he is set to return to court on Monday, Feb. 5.

