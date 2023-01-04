Machete-Wielding Man Killed In Officer-Involved Cambridge Shooting: Police

A 25-year-old man who repeatedly cut himself with a machete was shot and killed by a Cambridge police officer on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, authorities said.

The shirtless man, whose name was not released, appeared to be suffering emotional distress when he took the blade and slit his wrists, according to the police radio call released by Live Boston. He then started to stab himself with the machete after police arrived.

Police first confronted the man in the Putnam Avenue area before he led them on a foot chase through Fort Washington Park to Chestnut Street, according to the recording. That's when the officers tell dispatchers the man put the blade to his throat.

Live Boston reported the man refused several commands to put down the weapon before they used "less lethal" means. That term generally refers to pepper spray or Tasers. But they had no effect, the report continued.

That's when the man turned on officers with the machete, and they fired live rounds at him, Live Boston reported. Cambridge Police did render medical aid to the victim until EMS arrived on scene, Cambridge Police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Officials have not released the number of shots fired or how many officers were involved.

The shooting is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

