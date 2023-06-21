Hudson Man, 77, Dies After Van Crashes Into New Hampshire Bridge: Police

New Hampshire State Troopers responded to the crash on I-95 North in Seabrook around 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, the department said on Facebook. It was reported that a white van had struck a bridge abutment and was smoking, police said.

Upon arrival Troopers found the driver, later identified as Eraldo Bezerra, of Hudson, trapped and unresponsive inside the van. He was pulled from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

Initial investigation determined the van left the road on the right side for an unknown reason before going about 200 feet in the grass and striking the abutment. The incident shut down two lanes of the highway as a result, police said.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Seth Parker at Seth.W.Parker@dos.nh.gov.

