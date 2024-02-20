Head-On Crash In Ashby Leaves Man, Woman Seriously Injured

The Middlesex County wreck happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, in Ashby on Turnpike Road.

Ashby Police said a 2003 Cadillac Escalade was driving westbound near Greenville Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a Ford pickup truck head-on.

The impact left a 43-year-old Ashburnham woman trapped in the Escalade and a 58-year-old Townsend man stuck in the pickup truck.

Fire and medic crews had to use hydraulic tools to extricate both victims from their vehicles.

The Ashburnham woman was taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester while the Townsend man was transported to the same hospital by ambulance. Both suffered serious injuries, police said.

No other cars were involved and nobody else was injured.

Turnpike Road was closed between Main Street and Grenville Road for a time while crews responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ashby Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.