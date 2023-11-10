Get Your Caffeine Fix At Blank Street’s New Harvard Square Location

Similar to past Boston openings, Blank Street Harvard Square on 1380 Massachusetts Avenue will offer baked goods from Salem-based A&J King, as well as offering $2 drinks for the first two days of opening starting Thursday, Nov. 16.

“Boston has welcomed us with open arms since we opened our first store in the area last August, and we are excited to continue growing our presence with our new location at Harvard Square,” Vinay Menda, Blank Street’s co-founder, told the Daily Voice. “We can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the Harvard community and bring Blank Street to students, faculty and locals!”

College students will also be happy to know that Blank Street has a Regulars program, the store's loyalty program that offers a subscription to get free drinks or at a reduced price.

Some of the coffee drinks available on opening day include:

Shaken Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

Shaken Brown Sugar Cold Brew

Cortado Cold Brew

Shaken Chai Cold Brew

Pistachio Latte

Strawberries & Cream Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ordering your favorite drinks can also be made through Blank Street’s mobile app.

