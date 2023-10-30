Light Rain Fog/Mist 50°

Fight In Melrose Ends In Fatal Stabbing; 21-Year-Old Arrested: DA

A victim in a fatal stabbing that happened at a home in Melrose on Friday, Oct. 27, has been identified as 47-year-old James Percent.

Nathan Baldi, 21, of Melrose, was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in the attack, The Middlesex District Attorney said. 

Officers received a report of a disturbance from a Ledge Street resident on Friday, just after 7  p.m. Police said they found an unresponsive man with serious stab wounds.

Percent was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Percent and Baldi lived together when the fight broke out, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Percent and a woman in the home were fighting. Baldi became involved at some point during the incident and was also taken to a hospital for stab wounds, police said.

An investigation into the fatal stabbing is ongoing, according to the District Attorney’s Office and Melrose Police.

Baldi’s arraignment has been set for Monday, Oct. 30, in Malden District Court.

