Fight At Park Leads To Drug, Gun Charges in Somerville: Police

Two Charlestown men were arrested after police found two weapons, a large amount of marijuana, and small bags of a white powdery substance were found in their car.

Somerville Police

 Photo Credit: Somerville Police Department on Facebook
Khier Casino
Khennith Ezra Bastien and Makai Vicente were arrested in a parked car at Draw Seven Park on Sunday, Oct. 29, Massachusetts State Police said. 

Somerville officers were called to the park just after 2 p.m. after someone said men in a gray Mazda 6 flashed a gun at them, police said. 

Police found a matching car in the parking lot with Bastie and Vicente inside. Police found two guns, a large quantity of marijuana, and small bags of a white powdery substance, authorities said. 

