'End Of An Era': Somerville Bar With 75 Year History Announces Closure

The owners of Sligo Pub announced their plans to close the historic Irish pub via Facebook on Thursday, May 4. The family-run pub has been serving pints in Somerville for over 75 years, according to the restaurant's website.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the upcoming closure of the Sligo Pub," the Facebook post, signed by the Mannion family, reads. "It has been a difficult decision, but after careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that it is time to close our family business, which has been a part of this community for several decades."

Comments on the post demonstrated the impact the long-running business has had on the Sommerville community.

"We’ve celebrated, mourned, laughed and planned futures at Sligo," said one Facebook commenter. "I fell in love with my future husband there! We’ll certainly pop in before the doors close."

Other commenters were upset by the news.

"This is an abomination," one such commenter wrote.

"One of the last originally genuine places in Davis Square," wrote another.

Sligo Pub was created by immigrants from County Sligo in Ireland, the restaurant's website said. The pub has changed ownership several times, but has has remained a small, family-run business.

Current owner, Tom Mannion, immigrated from County Mayo in Ireland and has been running the business, with the help of his two daughters, since 1989.

"Once again, thank you for your support and loyalty over the years," the Facebook post announcing the closure reads. "We will always remember this community fondly and wish you all the best in the future. And thank you for your understanding."

The pub will close in early June 2023.

