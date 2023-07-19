Partly Cloudy 82°

Dracut High Officer Resigns After Allegations Of Inappropriate Relationship With 18-Year-Old

The school resource officer was placed on administrative leave but decided to officially leave his post, officials say. 

Sunny Nguyen no longer worked for the Dracut Police Department as of Wednesday, July 19. Photo Credit: Dracut Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
Morgan Gonzales

Sunny Nguyen, a school resource officer at Dracut High School, submitted a letter of resignation on Wednesday, July 19 amid allegations that he had inappropriate contact with an 18-year-old student, according to Dracut Police Department.

Nguyen was placed on paid administrative leave after Dracut police and Dracut Public Schools learned of the allegations.

The investigation into the allegation will be completed despite Nguyen's resignation. 

