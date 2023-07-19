Dracut High Officer Resigns After Allegations Of Inappropriate Relationship With 18-Year-Old

Sunny Nguyen, a school resource officer at Dracut High School, submitted a letter of resignation on Wednesday, July 19 amid allegations that he had inappropriate contact with an 18-year-old student, according to Dracut Police Department.

Nguyen was placed on paid administrative leave after Dracut police and Dracut Public Schools learned of the allegations.

The investigation into the allegation will be completed despite Nguyen's resignation.

