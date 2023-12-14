Portnoy posted his review of Dino’s Brick Oven Pizzeria on Wednesday, Dec. 13, to his popular "One Bite Pizza Review" YouTube channel.

Portnoy had nothing but nice things to say about the pizza. His one-bite pizza review could be summed up in one word: "Good."

"It's good," he said, standing in front of the 389 Lowell St. restaurant. "Good, good, good."

He appreciated the crispy crust and "good undercarriage," rating the pie a 7.7, which is a respectable score for the stingy reviewer.

The only drawback he had with Dino's pizza was the grease, but he said a quick hit with a paper towel would fix that issue.

It was a bog-standard review until Portnoy went to leave. That's when a fan pulled up to ask why he would choose such a place.

"We don't have good pizza here," she told him.

"I liked it," he replied.

"You did?!?" she squawked back, stunned by his positive review.

It wouldn't have been that strange an encounter, but as she was horrified by his "good" take, Dino's owner walked up to introduce himself to Portnoy.

"It got a little awkward with that girl being incredulous at the end there," he told his trusted cameraman Frankie Borelli.

