Pizza Pundit Dave Portnoy Ranks Watertown, Belmont Pizzerias; How Did They Stack Up?

Pizza Roma in Watertown

Portnoy sent Watertown social media groups ablaze after he was spotted filming outside Pizza Roma in Watertown. Co-owner Christine Aufiero told Daily Voice last week that she was waiting with "baited breath" for the video.

The Barstool Sports CEO gave the 212 Waverley Ave. pizzeria a 7.1 out of 10, which is a respectable score. He took issue with the lack of crispiness on the "undercarriage" of the large thin-crust cheese pizza.

But he couldn't say enough good things about the staff. Portnoy said they provided some of the best customer service he's ever had. The pizza maker even showed Portnoy the pie and offered to remake it if he wasn't happy before he paid, even though the man didn't recognize Portnoy or know a review was coming, the Barstool Sports CEO said.

"He carved a spot him in my black heart right away," Portnoy said.

Belmont Pizza in Belmont

Portnoy loved the aesthetic of Belmont Pizza at 388 Trapelo Road. He gave the faded and weathered sign out front a score of 9.8 and raved about the old-school appeal of the 70-year-old interior. But did the pizza match the charm?

Pretty much.

"The sign, the vibes, I'm back home, I'm in a good mood — 8.1," Portnoy said. "... I can't believe more people didn't tell me about Belmont Pizza. Big score. Very impressed. (I) didn't see this one coming."

Portnoy said he was happy to find another great Massachusetts pizzeria because he felt he hadn't had a lot of good reviews in his native state of late.

"Not a lot of 8s in Massachusetts," he said

Top 5 Massachusetts One Bite Pizza Review Scores

While Portnoy complained about a lack of quality in Massachusetts pizza, it has produced the only perfect 10 in "One Bite Pizza Review" history.

Here are the Top 5 highest scores in Massachusetts

1. Monte's Pizza at 141 Eastern Ave. in Lynn — 10

2. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana on Boylston Street in Chestnut Hill — 9.4

3. Oath Pizza at 44 Straight Wharf, Nantucket — 9.3

4. Halftime Pizza at 115 Causeway Street in Boston — 9.2.

5. Rosie's Pizzeria at 305 Pond Street in Braintree — 9.1

