Tufts University Employee Pushing 'Books Not Bombs' After Series Of Threats

An employee at a university that has been inundated with racially charged bomb threats is hoping to turn that negative energy into a positive driving force for the next generation of scholars.

Kevin Mullen is a research analyst in the Office of Institutional Research at Tufts University. He said getting an alert about each bomb threat made against the school felt eerily familiar.

“I was on Boylston Street during the Boston bombing and had flashbacks to that day each morning this week when I received a text alerting me of a bomb threat or security alert on campus,” he told Daily Voice.

The threats, which specifically targeted Tufts’ Office of Diversity and Inclusion, made Mullen think about the residual trauma felt among students who have experienced racial injustices.

“In a community of over 15,000 people made up of students, staff and faculty, I’m sure many have experienced the real cost of radical terrorism and racially motivated hate crimes,” he said. “I’m sure the threats made this week have been particularly unnerving for those people.”

The threats were sent almost every day starting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The first manifesto-like email was from a self-described "multiracial group" who asserted that the university continues to "fuel anti-white racism." Many students felt additional anxiety during an already stressful time on campus.

“I’ve heard stories from students who had their final exam disrupted mid-exam because of the bomb threats and faculty who have had to quickly recreate their final exam to be taken online,” he said. “Even when given the opportunity to take final exams online, some students feared being in their dorm or in the library.”

To make matters worse, Mullen shared with Daily Voice that several comments made on a Fox News article were passed around on social media. The comments said things like “I don’t want to say they deserve it, but…” and “Shouldn’t be threats, should be actions.”

Mullen said these comments caused additional trauma especially for students of color. They also made it more important for him to reaffirm Tufts’ commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. Hence the launch of his GoFundMe, which will directly go toward Boston Schools Fund – an organization that works to connect students to a high-quality education.

“I’m hoping that this fundraiser will serve as a symbol to anyone who’s been shaken by the threats this week,” Mullen said, “telling them that we will stand together against these acts of terrorism and continue to support diversity and inclusion.”

So far, the GoFundMe has exceeded its $1,000 goal but Mullen hopes more funds will pour in. People interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.