Sherborn Firefighter 'Who Is Not Done With Life' Needs New Kidney

A Sherborn firefighter is in need of a new kidney so he can keep giving back to his community "in a life-affirming way."

Sam Gutwill was born with cystic fibrosis and has been in and out of the hospital for 12 years, according to a GoFundMe organized on his behalf.

He received a "life-changing" liver transplant in 2017 that allowed him to become an EMT and a firefighter, but while Sam was completing his training his kidneys failed.

This eventually resulted in Sam being hospitalized with Stage 5 Kidney failure last week, his aunt Laura Wise said on the GoFundMe

"The only viable option for Sam—who is not done with life—was to begin dialysis and hope for a kidney," Wise said on the campaign page. "We do not know when he will get the call that a kidney is available, so we are looking for a living donor who can spare their spare kidney while we wait."

Wise is hoping the GoFundMe will help raise funds on Sam's behalf. The campaign had raised more than $18,900 of its $25,000 goal as of Thursday, June 9. People can donate by clicking here.

