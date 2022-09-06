Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Mass Senate Approves Bill Allowing Undocumented Immigrants To Get Driver's Licenses
Business

Sherborn Firefighter 'Who Is Not Done With Life' Needs New Kidney

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The cover image for the "Spare your spare for Sammy" campaign on GoFundMe
The cover image for the "Spare your spare for Sammy" campaign on GoFundMe Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A Sherborn firefighter is in need of a new kidney so he can keep giving back to his community "in a life-affirming way." 

Sam Gutwill was born with cystic fibrosis and has been in and out of the hospital for 12 years, according to a GoFundMe organized on his behalf. 

He received a "life-changing" liver transplant in 2017 that allowed him to become an EMT and a firefighter, but while Sam was completing his training his kidneys failed. 

This eventually resulted in Sam being hospitalized with Stage 5 Kidney failure last week, his aunt Laura Wise said on the GoFundMe 

"The only viable option for Sam—who is not done with life—was to begin dialysis and hope for a kidney," Wise said on the campaign page. "We do not know when he will get the call that a kidney is available, so we are looking for a living donor who can spare their spare kidney while we wait."

Wise is hoping the GoFundMe will help raise funds on Sam's behalf. The campaign had raised more than $18,900 of its $25,000 goal as of Thursday, June 9. People can donate by clicking here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.