Officers were called to 110 Canal Street around 11 a.m. after a pedestrian spotted the body floating in the water, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the person died. The body did not show any obvious signs of trauma, authorities said.

Lowell police will investigate the person's identity.

