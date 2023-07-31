Fair 72°

Armed Man Robs Chelmsford Business, Demands Cash, Nicotine Cartridges

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the masked man who held up a Middlesex County gas station, officials say. 

Cumberland Farms
Cumberland Farms Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Morgan Gonzales
A man wearing a black gaiter-style mask flashed a handgun and demanded cash and disposable nicotine cartridges from a business at 71 Drum Road in Chelmsford in the early morning hours of Monday, July 31, according to the Chelmsford Police Department. 

The business registered at that address is Cumberland Farms, a gas station and convenience store. 

Chelmsford police arrived at the gas station around 2:41 a.m., after a 911 call reported the armed robbery. 

The robber was wearing all-black clothing and gloves as well as his mask. He is described as a 6-foot-tall man. 

Police are actively investigating the robbery. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (978) 256-2521.

