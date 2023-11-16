5 Market Baskets Find Credit Card Skimmers In Haverhill, Somerville, Reading: Police

The skimmers were found at Market Baskets in Haverhill, Somerville, and Reading in Massachusetts, and Nashua and Concord in New Hampshire, according to Boston 25 News.

Police in Reading found credit card skimmers on a credit card machine at a register inside Market Basket on Monday, Oct. 30.

The device was removed before any sensitive data could be stolen.

If the skimmer does manage to get a hold of the private information from credit and debit cards, it is then relayed to a third party, according to police.

“A telltale sign with these particular ‘skimmers’ is that the card chip reader slot is inoperable and appears ‘jammed,’ causing the customer to swipe the card so that the magnetic reader can steal the card information,” police said.

Surveillance photos show two men, with one of them distracting a cashier while the other puts the skimming device on the credit card machine.

One of the men is described as wearing a black hat, face mask, black jacket, white shirt, black jeans, and white shoes.

The second man is described as wearing a black hat, face mask, black jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, and white and black sneakers.

Similar incidents are being investigated by authorities throughout New England, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.