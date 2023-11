The incident happened near the Gilman Square station around 11 p.m., officials said in a post on social media.

The two harassed a 37-year-old man and tried to provoke a fight, transit police said. When he refused to engage, one of the duo punched the man in the face.

The men are wanted on an assault and battery charge, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact MBTA Transit at 617-222-1050.

