$1M Lottery Winner Claims Prize 2 Days Before It Expired In Lowell

A New Hampshire man going through a pile of Massachusetts lottery tickets happened upon a $1 million winner. Thankfully, he didn't wait any longer because the winning ticket he purchased in Lowell expired two days later. 

Justo Rivera Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Justo Rivera of Hudson, NH, was scanning tickets he'd purchased and put away in his basement using the Massachusetts Lottery app when he came across the seven-digit-winning ticket as part of the "10,000,000 Gold" scratch-off lottery game. 

He claimed the ticket on Sept. 6. The last day to claim the prize was Sept. 8, the Massachusetts Lottery said. 

And, like all winners, Rivera is going to Disney World and plans to purchase the Fast Passes with his winnings. 

Rivera took the lump sum payment of $650,000 before taxes over the annuity. 

His good fortune will also mean a bonus for Varnum Market at 863 Varnum Ave. In Lowell, where he bought the ticket. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

Click here to see a list of the last day you can claim prizes for certain Massachusetts Lottery games. 

