The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that a Mass Cash ticket purchased at Joe’s Kwik Mart, 287 Prospect St. in Cambridge, on Sept. 30, 2022, will expire on Sept. 29.

The winner numbers are 07-11-16-27-29.

Whoever has the ticket must turn it in at one of the Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester before the expiration date.

