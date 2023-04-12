Contact Us
Western Mass Motorcyclist, 66, Killed In Crash On Route 2 In Charlemont: Police

Massachusetts State Police helicopter Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police on Facebook

A 66-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Western Massachusetts this week, according to authorities. 

Gregory Herzig, of Colrain, was killed in the crash that happened on Route 2 in Charlemont around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, Massachusetts State Police report.

Initial investigation suggested that a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, going east, pulled over to the side of the road before making a U-turn when a Harley Davidson struck the SUV.

The operator of the motorcycle, later identified as Herzig, was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The incident shut down Route 2 for about three hours and was reopened just after 4 p.m.

No other information was released and the crash remains under investigation. 

