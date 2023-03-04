Hit-Run Driver Slams Into Northampton Building While Evading Arrest: Police

Northampton Police had their hands full when they responded to two separate hit-and-run incidents in one night this week.

The first incident was reported when a vehicle crashed into another car then fled the scene around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, March 3, police said on Facebook. Officers tried stopping the vehicle, but it instead kept driving and crashed into a curb and popped several tires.

The car then drove over a median, through a traffic sign and crashed into another vehicle – but the chase did not stop there. Officers followed the car as it drove across someone's yard, down a dead end street and tried backing into two cruisers, police said.

The car eventually came to a stop when it drove down a second dead end street, but the driver got out and tried running away. The 42-year-old man from Florence was arrested hit with several charges including OUI, reckless operation and resisting arrest, according to police.

While police were handling this situation, they got another call of a separate hit-and-run just before 10 p.m. where a vehicle had driven into a downtown building and was fleeing the scene.

An officer from the previous arrest found the vehicle driving down Main Street with heavy front end damage, police said. As the officer followed the car, it started to speed up and weave in and out of oncoming traffic.

Multiple officers were eventually able to surround the vehicle as it pulled onto a side street and the driver, a 26-year-old man from West Hatfield, was arrested. He is facing several charges including OUI, leaving the scene of property damage and failure to stop for police.

