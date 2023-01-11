Connecticut Man Held Without Bail In Hadley New Year's Eve Shooting: DA

A 28-year-old Connecticut man accused of shooting a Hadley man on New Year's Eve will be held in jail until a court can decide if he poses a threat to the community if given bail, authorities said.

Marc Veturis, age 28, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Officials have not released much about the shooting so far. Police allege Veturis shot a 59-year-old man in the shoulder, and paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Veturis ran away from the area and was later arrested in Connecticut, police said.

A dangerous hearing for Veturis is set for Jan. 17, where a judge will determine if he is fit for pre-trial release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.