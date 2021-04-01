COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Massachusetts Cases By County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts continues to increase as the death toll mounts across the state amid what some fear could slowly become a potential fourth wave of the virus.
In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, there were 2,252 new COVID-19 cases, which resulted in 36 newly reported virus-related deaths.
There were nearly 32,000 active COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts as of Thursday, April 1, up more than 250 from earlier in the week.
Younger residents in Massachusetts have seen the largest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in state laboratories since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
A breakdown of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts by age group:
- 0-19 years: 6,401;
- 20-29 years: 5,378;
- 30-39 years: 3,748;
- 40-49 years: 3,239;
- 50-59 years: 3,301;
- 60-69 years: 1,964;
- 70-79 years: 657;
- 80+ years: 286.
According to the Department of Health, the seven-day average infection rate of those tested for COVID-19 is up slightly to 2.53 percent, a far cry from last month, when the average remained under 2 percent.
New patients were admitted into Massachusetts hospitals for treatment of the virus over the week, as the total rose from 657 to 690 still being treated. A total of 598,177 residents have tested positive for the virus, resulting in 16,844 virus-related deaths.
The Department of Health was reporting 169 COVID-19 patients were in ICU, with 93 intubated.
Here's the latest rundown of cases for the five counties in Daily Voice's coverage area:
- Worcester County: 70,407 (246 new);
- Hampden County: 45,841 (171);
- Hampshire County: 8,327 (29);
- Berkshire County: 5,421 (48);
- Franklin County: 2,215 (20).
A breakdown of raw COVID-19 data in Massachusetts can be found here.
