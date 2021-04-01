Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampshire Franklin Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Massachusetts Cases By County

Zak Failla
Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts. Photo Credit: CDC

The number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts continues to increase as the death toll mounts across the state amid what some fear could slowly become a potential fourth wave of the virus.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, there were 2,252 new COVID-19 cases, which resulted in 36 newly reported virus-related deaths.

There were nearly 32,000 active COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts as of Thursday, April 1, up more than 250 from earlier in the week.

Younger residents in Massachusetts have seen the largest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in state laboratories since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A breakdown of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts by age group: 

  • 0-19 years: 6,401;
  • 20-29 years: 5,378;
  • 30-39 years: 3,748;
  • 40-49 years: 3,239;
  • 50-59 years: 3,301;
  • 60-69 years: 1,964;
  • 70-79 years: 657;
  • 80+ years: 286.

According to the Department of Health, the seven-day average infection rate of those tested for COVID-19 is up slightly to 2.53 percent, a far cry from last month, when the average remained under 2 percent.

New patients were admitted into Massachusetts hospitals for treatment of the virus over the week, as the total rose from 657 to 690 still being treated. A total of 598,177 residents have tested positive for the virus, resulting in 16,844 virus-related deaths.

The Department of Health was reporting 169 COVID-19 patients were in ICU, with 93 intubated.

Here's the latest rundown of cases for the five counties in Daily Voice's coverage area:

  • Worcester County: 70,407 (246 new);
  • Hampden County: 45,841 (171);
  • Hampshire County: 8,327 (29);
  • Berkshire County: 5,421 (48);
  • Franklin County: 2,215 (20).

A breakdown of raw COVID-19 data in Massachusetts can be found here

