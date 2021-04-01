COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Massachusetts Cases By County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts continues to increase as the death toll mounts across the state amid what some fear could slowly become a potential fourth wave of the virus.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, there were 2,252 new COVID-19 cases, which resulted in 36 newly reported virus-related deaths.

There were nearly 32,000 active COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts as of Thursday, April 1, up more than 250 from earlier in the week.

Younger residents in Massachusetts have seen the largest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in state laboratories since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A breakdown of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts by age group:

0-19 years: 6,401;

20-29 years: 5,378;

30-39 years: 3,748;

40-49 years: 3,239;

50-59 years: 3,301;

60-69 years: 1,964;

70-79 years: 657;

80+ years: 286.

According to the Department of Health, the seven-day average infection rate of those tested for COVID-19 is up slightly to 2.53 percent, a far cry from last month, when the average remained under 2 percent.

New patients were admitted into Massachusetts hospitals for treatment of the virus over the week, as the total rose from 657 to 690 still being treated. A total of 598,177 residents have tested positive for the virus, resulting in 16,844 virus-related deaths.

The Department of Health was reporting 169 COVID-19 patients were in ICU, with 93 intubated.

Here's the latest rundown of cases for the five counties in Daily Voice's coverage area:

Worcester County: 70,407 (246 new);

Hampden County: 45,841 (171);

Hampshire County: 8,327 (29);

Berkshire County: 5,421 (48);

Franklin County: 2,215 (20).

A breakdown of raw COVID-19 data in Massachusetts can be found here.

