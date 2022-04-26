Amherst Probe Of Endangered Cattle Breed Results In Animal Cruelty Charges

An investigation into rare “Kerry” cattle in Western Massachusetts led to a host of charges for a woman accused of animal cruelty.

The Massachusetts SPCA said that eight head of very rare “Kerry” cattle, along with one Holstein cow and 22 Saanen, Lamancha, and Alpine-mix goats are available for adoption at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm following an animal cruelty investigation in Hampshire County.

Officials said that the investigation was launched in Amherst, leading to 35 counts of felony animal cruelty against Shannon Rice-Nichols, of Hadley.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Thursday, May 12.

The investigation was launched after receiving a request from an Amherst animal welfare officer in March, Tom Grenham, the director of law enforcement at the MSPCA said.

A veterinarian listed all of the cows as severely neglected and malnourished - and all were infected with parasites, officials noted. The goats were described as severely neglected and malnourished, and also infected with both internal and external parasites.

According to the MSPCA, three of the animals - one cow and two goats - were suffering when the organization intervened and had to be euthanized at the scene.

“It was very clear upon arrival that the animals were in very serious trouble, with one cow having already died and the others in need of dire medical attention,” Grenham said.

“Unfortunately, our team was unable to save three animals who needed to be humanely euthanized by a veterinarian on the scene, which reinforces the disturbing nature of the case.”

Investigators noted that animal cruelty is a felony crime in Massachusetts, punishable by up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Officials said that the surviving animals will soon be put up for adoption once they are nursed back to health.

“Unfortunately half of the goat herd tested positive for an infectious disease called Caprine Arthritis Encephalitis (CAE) and had to be humanely euthanized,” Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell stated.

“The remaining herd members that tested negative are considered exposed to CAE, but are thriving,” Kelley continued. “We’ll be making the remaining herd available for adoption at a farm in which they can be the only goats and sheep on the property.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.