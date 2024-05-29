Fair 72°

SHARE

Algae Bloom Threatens Wildlife, Pets In Easthampton Pond

Officials in Hampshire County are telling residents to avoid the Rubber Thread Pond in Easthampton after a toxic algae bloom has taken over the water. 

Toxic cyanobacteria algae bloom was found in Rubber Thread Pond in Easthampton. 

Toxic cyanobacteria algae bloom was found in Rubber Thread Pond in Easthampton. 

 Photo Credit: City of Easthampton
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Easthampton leaders posted the warning on the city's Facebook page after tests showed possible signs of the toxic algae cyanobacteria. 

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will continue to conduct tests until the bloom has gone. Until then, residents should avoid swimming, fishing, or touching the water. 

Contact with the infected water can cause skin irritation, gastrointestinal distress, liver or neurological damage, and could be fatal to pets or young children. 

Anyone who comes into contact with it should immediately wash it off with clean water and contact their doctor, health officials said. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE