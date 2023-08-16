Overcast 73°

Man Killed After SUV Crosses Into Oncoming Traffic In Haydenville

A 57-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Hampshire County on Tuesday, Aug. 15, authorities announced. 

A 57-year-old man died in a crash near 202 Main St. in Haydenville on Tuesday, Aug. 15, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/Pixabay
Edward Duggan, of Haydenville, died just after 2 p.m. following the crash near 202 Main St. in Haydenville, police said. 

Initial investigations suggest Duggan drifted over the center line and into the path of a pick-up. The truck driver, a man from Worthington, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Authorities did not release his name. 

A witness called 911. Police are investigating the cause of the incident, but authorities have not filed any charges in the collision. 

