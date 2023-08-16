Man Killed After SUV Crosses Into Oncoming Traffic In Haydenville

Edward Duggan, of Haydenville, died just after 2 p.m. following the crash near 202 Main St. in Haydenville, police said.

Initial investigations suggest Duggan drifted over the center line and into the path of a pick-up. The truck driver, a man from Worthington, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Authorities did not release his name.

A witness called 911. Police are investigating the cause of the incident, but authorities have not filed any charges in the collision.

