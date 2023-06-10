Mostly Cloudy 59°

Zedd, Chris Young, Third Eye Blind Slated To Take Big E Stage This September

This year's Big E concert series is shaping up to be one for the books, featuring chart-topping performers from around the globe. 

Zedd performing live ar Veld Festival 2017 Photo Credit: Charito Yap on Wikipedia
The Big E revealed several major acts who will be performing on The Big E Arena when the fair officially opens on September 15. They include German DJ Zedd, country music star Chris Young and pop punk band Third Eye Blind. 

Zedd, known for hits like "Clarity," "The Middle," and "Stay," will be performing on September 29 while Third Eye Blind, known for their iconic anthem "Semi-Charmed Life," is booked for the 30.

Chris Young, who's racked up multiple platinum and gold albums and singles, is expected to perform on September 24. Other notable acts include Parker McCollum and Quinn XCII. 

The Big E will provide more updates for the 2023 concert series as they come. The Big E Arena lineup is also subject to change. More information can be found on the Big E's website

