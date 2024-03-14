Warrant Issued For Man Wanted In Shooting, Attack At Springfield High School

Chantz Dudley, 20, of Chicopee, faces multiple felonies from the Monday, March 11, shooting at the 1250 State Street school, Springfield police said.

Police said a teacher saw four people outside the school just after 2 p.m. and opened a security door to tell them to leave. Instead, they pushed their way inside to attack a student.

That's when investigators said Dudley hit the student in the head with the pistol and fired a round. No one was shot.

Dudley is charged with:

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Malicious destruction of property worth more than $1200

Carrying a firearm on school grounds

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a Loaded firearm without a license

Armed breaking and entering daytime for a felony putting a person in fear

Dudley was out on bail on a firearms charge stemming from an alleged incident at Eastfield Mall in 2022, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information on Dudley's whereabouts or who sees him to contact police immediately at 413-787-6355. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police arrested Josiah Livingston inside the school shortly after the shooting and charged him with assault and battery. He was being held on $25,000 bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.