These High Schools Rank Top 5 In Hampden County: Report

The school year is starting off on a positive note for these Massachusetts schools that out-performed neighboring institutions, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Niche ranked schools on factors including college prep, sports, administration, and teachers. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Kohji Asakawa
Morgan Gonzales
After considering several key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Hampden County” report:

  • No. 1 - Longmeadow: Longmeadow High School
  • No. 2 - West Springfield: Hampden Charter School of Science West
  • No. 3 - Chicopee: Hampden Charter School of Science East
  • No. 4 - Wilbraham: Minnechaug Regional High School
  • No. 5 - East Longmeadow: East Longmeadow High School

The schools that scored spots number one through three received overall "A" grades, while Minnechaug Regional High School received an "A-" and East Longmeadow High School received a "B+."

Four of the five schools received either "A" or "A-" grades in the academic category, with only East Longmeadow High School falling slightly behind with a "B+."

In the all-important food category, Hampden Charter School of Science West beat out its Hampden County neighbors, receiving an "A-."

Both Hamden Charter schools performed well in the diversity category, receiving "A" grades.

Overall grades also took into account college prep, sports, administration, and teacher rankings.

