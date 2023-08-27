These High Schools Rank Top 5 In Hampden County: Report

After considering several key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Hampden County” report:

No. 1 - Longmeadow: Longmeadow High School

No. 2 - West Springfield: Hampden Charter School of Science West

No. 3 - Chicopee: Hampden Charter School of Science East

No. 4 - Wilbraham: Minnechaug Regional High School

No. 5 - East Longmeadow: East Longmeadow High School

The schools that scored spots number one through three received overall "A" grades, while Minnechaug Regional High School received an "A-" and East Longmeadow High School received a "B+."

Four of the five schools received either "A" or "A-" grades in the academic category, with only East Longmeadow High School falling slightly behind with a "B+."

In the all-important food category, Hampden Charter School of Science West beat out its Hampden County neighbors, receiving an "A-."

Both Hamden Charter schools performed well in the diversity category, receiving "A" grades.

Overall grades also took into account college prep, sports, administration, and teacher rankings.

Click here to view the list from Niche.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.