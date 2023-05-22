Teens Busted Breaking Into Multiple Cars In Springfield: Police

Springfield police were called to the 100 block of Prospect Street to reports of four people breaking into vehicles a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, three of the thieves sprinted away.

A 17-year-old who stayed put was arrested with tools used for car break-ins, cash, a wallet, and 12 credit cards that belonged to other people, authorities said.

A little more than an hour later, police responded to the 300 block of Chestnut Street to reports of more car break-ins. Officers found two teens — 14 and 15 years old — nearby with pieces of glass on their clothes, authorities said. The cars had their windows smashed during the burglaries.

Officials didn't say how many vehicles they may have broken into.

Police are not releasing the names of any information on the suspects because of their age.

