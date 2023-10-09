Support Swells For Mom Who Lost Infant In Holyoke Shooting: 'We Are All Heartbroken'

The shooting that caused the infant's death happened in Hampden County on Wednesday, Oct. 4 around 12:40 p.m., when an altercation between three men in Holyoke at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets resulted in a shooting, according to authorities.

One of the rounds from the shooting struck a nearby public transportation bus and hit an uninvolved pregnant woman who had been sitting inside. The victim was then taken to a hospital in critical condition and her infant was delivered before dying shortly after, authorities said.

Now in the days since the tragic incident, the victim's sister-in-law, Jennifer Idaliz Soto, has started a GoFundMe page to help support her.

"We are all heartbroken," Soto wrote on the page, adding, "Any help will be appreciated."

As of Monday, Oct. 9 around 1 p.m., just under $2,900 had been raised out of an ultimate goal of $5,000.

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

Since the shooting, two suspects, Holyoke residents Johnluis Sanchez, age 30, and Alejandro Ramos, age 22, have been arrested and charged with murder. A search for the third suspect is still currently underway.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.