Steven Kostorizos, 55, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 19, just after 4 p.m., Springfield police said. The attack on the vehicle was on Wednesday evening.

Investigators were able to track him down quickly because he was spotted on multiple surveillance cameras as he approached and attacked the car with a knife.

Police say he is also responsible for throwing a rock through a window at Springfield City Hall on Christmas day. He also smashed the window at the home of someone he knew on Tuesday, authorities added.

Police went to arrest him at his home on Central Street, but he fled. Officers chased him down to State Street, where he was put in cuffs.

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno thanked the police in a press release and asked judges to keep Kostorizos behind bars.

First of all, I thank and commend Police Superintendent Clapprood and our brave and dedicated men and women in blue for their quick work in apprehending this individual. It gives a peace of mind to my family, my city employees, our residents and business community that this individual is now off our streets and out of our neighborhoods. Now, the big question here is will our court system and some of our judges hold him or let him go to create more mayhem, harm, or worse to our residents and business community? I hope they allow him to have a long stay at “Chez Cocchi,” under the watchful eye of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department led by Sheriff Nick Cocchi.”

Kostorizos is charged with:

Arrest Warrant

Unarmed Burglary (1/16/24)

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle (1/17/24)

Destruction of Property (12/25/23)

