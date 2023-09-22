State Trooper Struck, Dragged By Car At Highway Rest Stop In Holyoke: Suspect Caught

Authorities have apprehended the driver of a car that hit a state trooper and dragged him at a Massachusetts rest stop, causing him to be hospitalized, police said.

The incident happened in Hampden County on Friday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m., when a Massachusetts state trooper was struck and dragged by a vehicle he had tried stopping in the Holyoke rest area on northbound Interstate 91, according to state police.

The trooper was able to free himself from the car before it continued driving, eventually crashing further up the highway. The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods between I-91 and Route 5, escaping custody, police said.

Following the incident, the trooper was later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later caught with the help of a state police K9 team unit around 5:30 p.m. State police and several local police partners joined in on the search.

More information about the suspect is expected to be released at a later time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

