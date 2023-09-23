Greenfield Man ID'd As Driver Who Dragged Trooper During Traffic Stop: Police

Michael J. Williams, of Greenfield, was arrested following an hours-long manhunt and faces several felony charges, State police said.

The unnamed trooper tried to pull over Williams' car at a Holyoke rest area on I-91 around 3 p.m., but he crashed into the officer and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. The trooper was dragged for several feet before he freed himself from the vehicle.

Williams crashed the car a few moments later, jumped out, and sprinted into the woods near Route 5, authorities said.

The trooper was briefly hospitalized for injuries to his legs, but he has been released, state police said.

A massive manhunt ensued that involved officers from multiple departments and several K-9s. A police dog named Roxy tracked down Williams hours after the incident.

Williams is charged with:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Operating after license was suspended for a prior OUI offense

Leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury

Failure to stop for police

Speeding

Marked lanes violation

Resisting arrest

