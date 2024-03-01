Springfield Murder Suspect Caught In South Carolina

Jermaine Atkins, of Westfield, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 29, on a fugitive from justice warrant after Springfield police tracked him to South Carolina and relayed the information to officers there, authorities said.

Atkins is accused of shooting Nicorie Adams, age 30, of Springfield, around 4:20 p.m. in the 0 to 100 block of Rochelle Street. Adams and an unnamed woman were in a car when they were both shot, Springfield police said.

They sped off before crashing in the 0-100 block of Braffock Street.

The couple went to Baystate Medical Center, where Adams would later die of his injuries. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Atkins will be extradited to Massachusetts, where he will face murder charges, Springfield police said.

