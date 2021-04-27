Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice
Massachusetts High Schools Among Nation's Best In Brand-New U.S. News & World Report Rankings

U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools Rankings.
Massachusetts is well represented in the brand-new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best high schools in the nation.

The criteria in ranking the more than 17,000 focused on six factors: 

  • College readiness, 
  • Reading and math proficiency, 
  • Reading and math performance, 
  • Underserved student performance, 
  • College curriculum breadth,
  • Graduation rates. 

College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, U.S. News & World Report said.

The data used was from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Top 10 ranked schools in Massachusetts are:

  • 1. Boston Latin School
  • 2. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, Hadley
  • 3. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlborough
  • 4. Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2), Saugus
  • 5. The Bromfield School, Harvard 
  • 6. Belmont High School, Belmont
  • 7. Lexington High School, Lexington
  • 8. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, Dover
  • 9. Weston High School, Weston
  • 10. Hopkinton High School, Hopkinton

For the complete rankings for Massachusetts high schools, click here.

The Top 10 schools nationally are:

  • 1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)
  • 2. Academic Magnet High School (SC)
  • 3. The Davidson Academy of Nevada
  • 4. Payton College Preparatory High School (IL)
  • 5. School for Advanced Studies (FL)
  • 6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (KS)
  • 7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)
  • 8. BASIS Chandler (AZ)
  • 9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GA)
  • 10. Signature School (IN)

