Massachusetts High Schools Among Nation's Best In Brand-New U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Massachusetts is well represented in the brand-new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best high schools in the nation.

The criteria in ranking the more than 17,000 focused on six factors:

College readiness,

Reading and math proficiency,

Reading and math performance,

Underserved student performance,

College curriculum breadth,

Graduation rates.

College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, U.S. News & World Report said.

The data used was from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Top 10 ranked schools in Massachusetts are:

1. Boston Latin School

2. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, Hadley

3. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlborough

4. Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2), Saugus

5. The Bromfield School, Harvard

6. Belmont High School, Belmont

7. Lexington High School, Lexington

8. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, Dover

9. Weston High School, Weston

10. Hopkinton High School, Hopkinton

The Top 10 schools nationally are:

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)

2. Academic Magnet High School (SC)

3. The Davidson Academy of Nevada

4. Payton College Preparatory High School (IL)

5. School for Advanced Studies (FL)

6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (KS)

7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)

8. BASIS Chandler (AZ)

9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GA)

10. Signature School (IN)

