Massachusetts High Schools Among Nation's Best In Brand-New U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Massachusetts is well represented in the brand-new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best high schools in the nation.
The criteria in ranking the more than 17,000 focused on six factors:
- College readiness,
- Reading and math proficiency,
- Reading and math performance,
- Underserved student performance,
- College curriculum breadth,
- Graduation rates.
College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, U.S. News & World Report said.
The data used was from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Top 10 ranked schools in Massachusetts are:
- 1. Boston Latin School
- 2. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, Hadley
- 3. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlborough
- 4. Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2), Saugus
- 5. The Bromfield School, Harvard
- 6. Belmont High School, Belmont
- 7. Lexington High School, Lexington
- 8. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, Dover
- 9. Weston High School, Weston
- 10. Hopkinton High School, Hopkinton
The Top 10 schools nationally are:
- 1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)
- 2. Academic Magnet High School (SC)
- 3. The Davidson Academy of Nevada
- 4. Payton College Preparatory High School (IL)
- 5. School for Advanced Studies (FL)
- 6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (KS)
- 7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)
- 8. BASIS Chandler (AZ)
- 9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GA)
- 10. Signature School (IN)
