COVID-19: Massachusetts Schools See Increase In Cases For Third Straight Week

For the third straight week, Massachusetts schools have seen an increase in new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

The state Department of Health was reporting 910 new COVID-19 cases in the past week in data released on Thursday, March 25 in its weekly report.

A total of 682 students and 228 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between Thursday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 24.

The new number is an increase of 241 from the previous week when 476 students and 193 district staff tested positive for a total of 669 cases. The week before that, there were 523 new cases reported.

This week, according to the Department of Health, 672 student cases and 218 staff cases were at local school districts, 10 student cases and five staff cases were at education collaboratives, and zero student cases and five staff cases were at approved special education schools.

The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.

North Attleborough had the highest number of student cases among districts this week with 28, according to the report. Braintree had 24 student cases, followed by Barnstable (22), Framingham (21), and Saugus (17).

Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 8,692 students and 5,267 staff have tested positive.

The complete COVID-19 report from the Department of Health can be found here.

