Prostitution Sting: 5 Busted Trying To Pay Springfield Cop For Sex

The operation on Thursday, June 22, targeted the High Street area and the South End neighborhood after several residents had complained of drugs and prostitution, Springfield police said.

An undercover officer posed as a hooker and was approached by five men who offered to pay for her time in just four hours, police said.

Everyone busted was charged with paying for sexual conduct, Springfield police said.

Those arrested include:

Normand Proulx, 78, of Agawam

Javier Santiago, 46, of Springfield

Willie Peoples Jr., 27, of Springfield

Luis Henriquez, 31, of Chicopee

William Galarza, 31, of Chicopee

