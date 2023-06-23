Mostly Cloudy 67°

Prostitution Sting: 5 Busted Trying To Pay Springfield Cop For Sex

Springfield police continued their assault on prostitution this week as they arrested five more men in an undercover "anti-John" operation, authorities said. This is the second time in as many weeks officers have targeted men who try to pay for sex, as they busted 11 on June 15. 

(Top row from left) Willie Peoples Jr., Normand Proulx. (Bottom row from left) Luis Henriquez, Javier Santiago, and William Galarza.
The operation on Thursday, June 22, targeted the High Street area and the South End neighborhood after several residents had complained of drugs and prostitution, Springfield police said. 

An undercover officer posed as a hooker and was approached by five men who offered to pay for her time in just four hours, police said. 

Everyone busted was charged with paying for sexual conduct, Springfield police said. 

Those arrested include: 

  • Normand Proulx, 78, of Agawam 
  • Javier Santiago, 46, of Springfield
  • Willie Peoples Jr., 27, of Springfield
  • Luis Henriquez, 31, of Chicopee
  • William Galarza, 31, of Chicopee

