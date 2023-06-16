Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Prostitution Sting: 11 Men Busted Offering To Pay Undercover Springfield Cops For Sex

An undercover prostitution sting in Hampden County earlier this week ended with 11 men being arrested for soliciting sex, authorities said. 

Springfield Police
Springfield Police Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department on Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Springfield police officers posed as prostitutes on Thursday, June 15, in the High Street area and South End neighborhood, where neighbors had complained of "quality of life" problems such as sex workers and drugs. 

The "Anti-John" campaign only lasted about four hours, but police arrested nearly a dozen men on the charge of paying for sexual conduct, Springfield police said. 

Those arrested as part of the sting include: 

  • Joel Otero, 42, of Springfield
  • Renaud Martin, 73, of Springfield
  • Samuel Morales, 31, of Springfield
  • Gerald Taylor, 70, of Longmeadow
  • Luis Jimmenez Jr., 79, of Springfield
  • Anthony Ramos, 22, of Springfield
  • Davion Bryant, 22, of Springfield
  • Jesse Gainer, 33, of Springfield
  • Richard Sickler, 56, of Chicopee
  • Joshua Rivera, 34, of Chicopee
  • Omar Lopez, 44, of Southbridge 

Massachusetts State Police, the Hampden District Attorney's Office, Holyoke police, and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department took part in the Anti-John operation. 

Springfield officers previously arrested two women during a previous sting in the High, School, and Union streets area and charged them with prostitution. After their arrests, they were offered drug addiction and recovery counseling. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE