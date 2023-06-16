Prostitution Sting: 11 Men Busted Offering To Pay Undercover Springfield Cops For Sex

Springfield police officers posed as prostitutes on Thursday, June 15, in the High Street area and South End neighborhood, where neighbors had complained of "quality of life" problems such as sex workers and drugs.

The "Anti-John" campaign only lasted about four hours, but police arrested nearly a dozen men on the charge of paying for sexual conduct, Springfield police said.

Those arrested as part of the sting include:

Joel Otero, 42, of Springfield

Renaud Martin, 73, of Springfield

Samuel Morales, 31, of Springfield

Gerald Taylor, 70, of Longmeadow

Luis Jimmenez Jr., 79, of Springfield

Anthony Ramos, 22, of Springfield

Davion Bryant, 22, of Springfield

Jesse Gainer, 33, of Springfield

Richard Sickler, 56, of Chicopee

Joshua Rivera, 34, of Chicopee

Omar Lopez, 44, of Southbridge

Massachusetts State Police, the Hampden District Attorney's Office, Holyoke police, and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department took part in the Anti-John operation.

Springfield officers previously arrested two women during a previous sting in the High, School, and Union streets area and charged them with prostitution. After their arrests, they were offered drug addiction and recovery counseling.

